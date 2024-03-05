Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. K12 (LRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 292 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LRN has returned about 4.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that K12 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.3%.

For Grand Canyon Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.9% so far this year, so LRN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Grand Canyon Education is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to K12 and Grand Canyon Education as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.