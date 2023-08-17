Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. K12 (LRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

K12 is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LRN has gained about 28.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.9% on average. As we can see, K12 is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.4%.

For Panasonic Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.1% so far this year, so LRN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Panasonic Corp. falls under the Audio Video Production industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track K12 and Panasonic Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

