Is Stride (LRN) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has K12 (LRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 290 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LRN has moved about 20.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 34% on average. This shows that K12 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

SP Plus (SP) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.5%.

Over the past three months, SP Plus' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.9% so far this year, so LRN is performing better in this area.

SP Plus, however, belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #170. The industry has moved -15.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on K12 and SP Plus as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.