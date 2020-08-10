Is Strattec Security (STRT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Strattec Security (STRT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. STRT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.75. Over the past 52 weeks, STRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.24 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 11.70.

We also note that STRT holds a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. STRT's industry has an average PEG of 1.85 right now. STRT's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.78, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STRT has a P/S ratio of 0.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.46.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that STRT has a P/CF ratio of 3.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. STRT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.82. Within the past 12 months, STRT's P/CF has been as high as 656.99 and as low as -64.23, with a median of 2.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Strattec Security is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STRT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

