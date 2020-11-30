Is Strattec Security (STRT) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Strattec Security (STRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Strattec Security is one of 95 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT's full-year earnings has moved 219.23% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that STRT has returned about 85.95% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 75.71% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Strattec Security is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, STRT belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.65% so far this year, so STRT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on STRT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.