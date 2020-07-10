Is Strattec Security (STRT) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Strattec Security (STRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Strattec Security is one of 90 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT's full-year earnings has moved 20.93% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that STRT has returned about 23.82% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 12.21% on average. This means that Strattec Security is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, STRT belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.28% so far this year, meaning that STRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track STRT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

