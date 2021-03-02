Is Strattec Security (STRT) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Strattec Security (STRT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STRT and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Strattec Security is one of 98 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT's full-year earnings has moved 32.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, STRT has gained about 4.38% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 4.04%. This shows that Strattec Security is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, STRT belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.31% this year, meaning that STRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

STRT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

