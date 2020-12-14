Is Strattec Security (STRT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Strattec Security (STRT). STRT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.66 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.36. Over the past 52 weeks, STRT's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.24 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 10.16.

Investors will also notice that STRT has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. STRT's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.39. Over the last 12 months, STRT's PEG has been as high as 1.22 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.68.

Investors should also recognize that STRT has a P/B ratio of 0.93. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. STRT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.41. Over the past 12 months, STRT's P/B has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.45.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. STRT has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Strattec Security's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that STRT is an impressive value stock right now.

