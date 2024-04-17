Is StoneX Group (SNEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is StoneX Group (SNEX). SNEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.68 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 9.21.

We should also highlight that SNEX has a P/B ratio of 1.39. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.04. Over the past year, SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.43.

Finally, investors should note that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 6.17. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SNEX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.39. SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 5.07, with a median of 5.93, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that StoneX Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SNEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)

