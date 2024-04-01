Is StoneX Group (SNEX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

StoneX Group (SNEX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SNEX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.54, which compares to its industry's average of 13.21. Over the last 12 months, SNEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.68 and as low as 8.29, with a median of 9.25.

Another notable valuation metric for SNEX is its P/B ratio of 1.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.27. SNEX's P/B has been as high as 1.77 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.44, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SNEX has a P/CF ratio of 6.65. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.13. Over the past 52 weeks, SNEX's P/CF has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 5.07, with a median of 5.93.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that StoneX Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SNEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

