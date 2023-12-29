Is Stoneridge (SRI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Stoneridge (SRI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that SRI has a P/B ratio of 1.97. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.90. SRI's P/B has been as high as 2.43 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 1.87, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SRI has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.43.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SRI has a P/CF ratio of 20.64. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 27.85. Over the past 52 weeks, SRI's P/CF has been as high as 40.39 and as low as 16.70, with a median of 22.95.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Stoneridge is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SRI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

