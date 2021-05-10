Is StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is StoneCo's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that StoneCo had debt of R$5.91b at the end of December 2020, a reduction from R$6.62b over a year. But on the other hand it also has R$10.6b in cash, leading to a R$4.67b net cash position.

A Look At StoneCo's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:STNE Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that StoneCo had liabilities of R$13.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of R$3.38b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of R$10.6b and R$17.7b worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast R$11.6b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that StoneCo could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that StoneCo has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

We saw StoneCo grow its EBIT by 9.1% in the last twelve months. Whilst that hardly knocks our socks off it is a positive when it comes to debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if StoneCo can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While StoneCo has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, StoneCo burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that StoneCo has net cash of R$4.67b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it also grew its EBIT by 9.1% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with StoneCo's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for StoneCo you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.