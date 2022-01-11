Is STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has STMicroelectronics (STM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

STMicroelectronics is one of 665 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STMicroelectronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 19.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, STM has moved about 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 5.1% on average. This shows that STMicroelectronics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vocera Communications (VCRA). The stock is up 21.8% year-to-date.

In Vocera Communications' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, STMicroelectronics belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.