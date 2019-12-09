Is STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 5.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that STM has returned about 83.50% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 29.85% on average. As we can see, STMicroelectronics N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, STM belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.51% so far this year, meaning that STM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to STM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

