Is STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 9.11% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, STM has returned 5.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, STMicroelectronics N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, STM is a member of the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.24% so far this year, so STM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on STM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.