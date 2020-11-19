Is STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 27.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, STM has gained about 31.59% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 30.84% on average. This shows that STMicroelectronics N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, STM belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 32.07% this year, meaning that STM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track STM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.