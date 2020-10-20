Is STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is one of 612 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 36.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, STM has gained about 27.24% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 26.86%. This shows that STMicroelectronics N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, STM belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.02% so far this year, meaning that STM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

STM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

