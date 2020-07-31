Is STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is one of 606 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STM's full-year earnings has moved 18.18% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, STM has returned 5.13% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 17.05% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, STMicroelectronics N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, STM belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.75% so far this year, so STM is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to STM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

