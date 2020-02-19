Is Stitch Fix (SFIX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Stitch Fix (SFIX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SFIX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Stitch Fix is one of 215 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SFIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFIX's full-year earnings has moved 176.32% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SFIX has gained about 7.83% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.53%. This means that Stitch Fix is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SFIX belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.65% this year, meaning that SFIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SFIX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.