Is Stitch Fix (SFIX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Stitch Fix (SFIX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Stitch Fix is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Stitch Fix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFIX's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SFIX has returned about 36% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 16.8%. As we can see, Stitch Fix is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wingstop (WING). The stock has returned 34.8% year-to-date.

In Wingstop's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Stitch Fix belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.9% this year, meaning that SFIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Wingstop falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.8%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Stitch Fix and Wingstop as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wingstop Inc. (WING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

