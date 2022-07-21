Is Stewart Information Services Corporation's (NYSE:STC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Stewart Information Services' (NYSE:STC) stock is up by a considerable 9.1% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Stewart Information Services' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Stewart Information Services is:

26% = US$345m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.26 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Stewart Information Services' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Stewart Information Services has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 45% net income growth seen by Stewart Information Services over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Stewart Information Services' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:STC Past Earnings Growth July 21st 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for STC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Stewart Information Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Stewart Information Services is 27%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 73%. So it seems that Stewart Information Services is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Stewart Information Services has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Stewart Information Services' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

