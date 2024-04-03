Is Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Sterling Infrastructure is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 96 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, STRL has gained about 20% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 12.3% on average. As we can see, Sterling Infrastructure is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is The AZEK Company (AZEK). The stock has returned 26.4% year-to-date.

In The AZEK Company's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 23.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sterling Infrastructure belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.2% so far this year, so STRL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

The AZEK Company, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +11.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Sterling Infrastructure and The AZEK Company. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.