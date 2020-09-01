Is Sterling Construction (STRL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Sterling Construction (STRL). STRL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.58. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.82. Over the past 52 weeks, STRL's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.45 and as low as 5.10, with a median of 7.76.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. STRL has a P/S ratio of 0.3. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sterling Construction is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STRL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

