Is STERIS plc's (NYSE:STE) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that STERIS' (NYSE:STE) stock increased by 6.2% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on STERIS' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for STERIS is:

10% = US$397m ÷ US$3.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

STERIS' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, STERIS seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. This certainly adds some context to STERIS' exceptional 26% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared STERIS' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is STE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is STERIS Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

STERIS' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 34%, meaning the company retains 66% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and STERIS is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, STERIS has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 20% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in STERIS' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 18%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with STERIS' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

