Is STERIS (NYSE:STE) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is STERIS's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 STERIS had US$1.71b of debt, an increase on US$1.14b, over one year. However, it also had US$252.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.46b.

How Healthy Is STERIS' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:STE Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that STERIS had liabilities of US$505.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.20b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$252.5m as well as receivables valued at US$556.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.89b.

Since publicly traded STERIS shares are worth a very impressive total of US$18.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

STERIS's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.8 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 19.7 times, makes us even more comfortable. STERIS grew its EBIT by 8.9% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if STERIS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, STERIS produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 72% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that STERIS's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. It's also worth noting that STERIS is in the Medical Equipment industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at the bigger picture, we think STERIS's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for STERIS that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

