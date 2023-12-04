Is Stellantis (STLA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Stellantis (STLA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. STLA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.31. STLA's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.28 and as low as 2.79, with a median of 3.51, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for STLA is its P/B ratio of 0.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. STLA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.14. STLA's P/B has been as high as 0.81 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.69, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Stellantis's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, STLA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

