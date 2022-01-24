Is Stellantis (STLA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Stellantis (STLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Stellantis is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 126 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, STLA has gained about 7.9% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 1%. This means that Stellantis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wabash National (WNC) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.

The consensus estimate for Wabash National's current year EPS has increased 19% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Stellantis belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.9% this year, meaning that STLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Wabash National falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 62 stocks and is ranked #176. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -45.3%.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Stellantis and Wabash National. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

