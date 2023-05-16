Is Stellantis (STLA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Stellantis (STLA). STLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.14. STLA's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.28 and as low as 2.64, with a median of 3.26, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that STLA has a P/B ratio of 0.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.61. Within the past 52 weeks, STLA's P/B has been as high as 0.77 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.65.

Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF) may be another strong Automotive - Foreign stock to add to your shortlist. YAMHF is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Yamaha Motor Co. holds a P/B ratio of 1.10 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.61. YAMHF's P/B has been as high as 1.16, as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.97 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Stellantis and Yamaha Motor Co. are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, STLA and YAMHF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.