Is Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Stellantis N.V. (STLA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Stellantis N.V. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 105 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLA's full-year earnings has moved 7.78% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, STLA has moved about 13.49% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 0.42% on average. This shows that Stellantis N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, STLA belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.96% so far this year, so STLA is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on STLA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

