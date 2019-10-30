Is STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STWD and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is one of 846 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. STWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STWD's full-year earnings has moved 4.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, STWD has moved about 24.40% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 16.08% on average. This shows that STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, STWD is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #207 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.38% so far this year, so STWD is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to STWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

