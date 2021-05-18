Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Starbucks (SBUX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBUX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Starbucks is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 5.28% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, SBUX has moved about 3.74% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.33% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Starbucks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SBUX is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.36% this year, meaning that SBUX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to SBUX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

