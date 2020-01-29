Is Starbucks (SBUX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Starbucks (SBUX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Starbucks is one of 217 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 0.15% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SBUX has returned about 0.77% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Starbucks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.34% so far this year, so SBUX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

SBUX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

