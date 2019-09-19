Is Starbucks (SBUX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Starbucks (SBUX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBUX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Starbucks is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 1.65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SBUX has returned 41.24% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 22.03% on average. This shows that Starbucks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.79% this year, meaning that SBUX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on SBUX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

