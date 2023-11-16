Is Starbucks (SBUX) a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported strong earnings that resulted in the stock jumping more than 10%. Although the company's plan to build efficiencies is working, China is still weighing on the company as its second largest market.

In today's video we will discuss valuation to determine whether the stock is a buy, sell, or hold.

Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 14, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 15, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.