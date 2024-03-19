Is Star Peak Corp II (BHIL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Benson Hill, Inc. is one of 194 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Benson Hill, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHIL's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BHIL has returned about 40.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Benson Hill, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.3%.

For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Benson Hill, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.8% so far this year, meaning that BHIL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 31-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -3.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Benson Hill, Inc. and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.