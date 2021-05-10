Is Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Star Equity Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Star Equity Holdings had debt of US$24.4m, up from US$23.0m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.26m, its net debt is less, at about US$21.1m.

How Strong Is Star Equity Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:STRR Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Star Equity Holdings had liabilities of US$42.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$5.64m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.26m and US$13.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$32.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$14.0m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Star Equity Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Star Equity Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Star Equity Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 6.4%, to US$78m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Star Equity Holdings produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$6.8m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$6.4m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with Star Equity Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.