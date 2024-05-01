Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Star Bulk Carriers is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK's full-year earnings has moved 32.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SBLK has moved about 14.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -2.9%. As we can see, Star Bulk Carriers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.9%.

The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' current year EPS has increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Star Bulk Carriers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.5% so far this year, so SBLK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #24. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.9%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Star Bulk Carriers and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

