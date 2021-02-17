Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Star Bulk Carriers is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK's full-year earnings has moved 88.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SBLK has returned 59.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 3.93% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Star Bulk Carriers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SBLK belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 34.30% so far this year, so SBLK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on SBLK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

