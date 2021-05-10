Is Standex International's (NYSE:SXI) 109% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Its share price is already up an impressive 109% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 17% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 5.7% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Standex International actually saw its earnings per share drop 36%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 0.9% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SXI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Standex International the TSR over the last year was 111%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Standex International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 111% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Standex International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Standex International you should know about.

