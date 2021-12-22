Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Standard Motor Products is one of 117 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Standard Motor Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, SMP has returned 25.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 2.4% on average. As we can see, Standard Motor Products is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tesla (TSLA). The stock is up 33% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tesla's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Standard Motor Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.9% so far this year, meaning that SMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tesla belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #180. The industry has moved +15.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Standard Motor Products and Tesla as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

