Is Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Standard Chartered (SCBFF). SCBFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.32 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.96. Over the past year, SCBFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.12 and as low as 4.89, with a median of 5.85.

We should also highlight that SCBFF has a P/B ratio of 0.57. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.42. SCBFF's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.51, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SCBFF has a P/S ratio of 0.9. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Standard Chartered's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SCBFF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

