Is Stamps.com (STMP) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Stamps.com (STMP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Stamps.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. STMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STMP's full-year earnings has moved 291.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, STMP has gained about 55.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 11.92% on average. This means that Stamps.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, STMP belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.09% so far this year, so STMP is performing better in this area.

STMP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.