Is Stamps.com (STMP) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Stamps.com (STMP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of STMP and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Stamps.com is one of 216 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. STMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STMP's full-year earnings has moved 291.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, STMP has moved about 37.57% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -11.25%. This means that Stamps.com is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, STMP belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.76% so far this year, so STMP is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track STMP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

