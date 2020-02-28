Is Stamps.com (STMP) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Stamps.com (STMP), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Stamps.com is one of 214 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. STMP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STMP's full-year earnings has moved 291.05% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, STMP has returned 71.95% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.16%. This means that Stamps.com is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, STMP belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.40% so far this year, so STMP is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track STMP. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

