Is Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Stagwell Inc. (STGW). STGW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.51, which compares to its industry's average of 10.45. Over the past 52 weeks, STGW's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.77 and as low as 7.42, with a median of 20.73.

Finally, we should also recognize that STGW has a P/CF ratio of 5.59. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. STGW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.12. Within the past 12 months, STGW's P/CF has been as high as 18.84 and as low as 4.83, with a median of 7.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Stagwell Inc. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, STGW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

