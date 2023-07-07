Is Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Stag Industrial (STAG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Stag Industrial is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAG's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, STAG has gained about 11.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.3% on average. This means that Stag Industrial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, American Equity Investment (AEL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.

The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment's current year EPS has increased 31.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Stag Industrial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that STAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

American Equity Investment, however, belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Stag Industrial and American Equity Investment as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.