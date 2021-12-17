Is Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Stabilis Solutions Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Stabilis Solutions had US$11.7m of debt, an increase on US$7.90m, over one year. However, it does have US$3.30m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$8.35m.

A Look At Stabilis Solutions' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:SLNG Debt to Equity History December 17th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Stabilis Solutions had liabilities of US$16.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$8.17m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.30m as well as receivables valued at US$9.25m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$12.4m.

Since publicly traded Stabilis Solutions shares are worth a total of US$77.3m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Stabilis Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Stabilis Solutions reported revenue of US$67m, which is a gain of 66%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Stabilis Solutions managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$7.6m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$3.0m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Stabilis Solutions that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

