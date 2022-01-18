Is St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does St. Joe Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 St. Joe had debt of US$373.6m, up from US$320.6m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$130.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$243.3m.

NYSE:JOE Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Strong Is St. Joe's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that St. Joe had liabilities of US$49.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$488.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$130.2m in cash and US$52.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$355.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given St. Joe has a market capitalization of US$2.96b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.6 St. Joe has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 9.6 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.6. Notably, St. Joe's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 121% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is St. Joe's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, St. Joe recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 86% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that St. Joe's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its net debt to EBITDA does undermine this impression a bit. Zooming out, St. Joe seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for St. Joe that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

