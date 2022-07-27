Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Potentially Undervalued?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SS&C Technologies Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In SS&C Technologies Holdings?

Great news for investors – SS&C Technologies Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that SS&C Technologies Holdings’s ratio of 19.55x is below its peer average of 28.85x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the IT industry. What’s more interesting is that, SS&C Technologies Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of SS&C Technologies Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SS&C Technologies Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SSNC is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSNC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SSNC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that SS&C Technologies Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

