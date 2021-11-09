Is SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is SRAX's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, SRAX had US$3.83m of debt, up from US$3.60m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$34.2m in cash, leading to a US$30.4m net cash position.

A Look At SRAX's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:SRAX Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that SRAX had liabilities of US$21.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$313.0k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$34.2m in cash and US$2.17m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$14.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that SRAX has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that SRAX has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SRAX's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, SRAX reported revenue of US$20m, which is a gain of 462%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is SRAX?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months SRAX lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$22m of cash and made a loss of US$23m. Given it only has net cash of US$30.4m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. The good news for shareholders is that SRAX has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that SRAX is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.